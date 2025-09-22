42-Year-Old Woman Ends Life In Indore Amid Stress Over Husband's Illness, Daughter Finds Her Hanging | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old woman from Indore was found hanging on Monday morning amid stress over her husband's heart problems.

According to reports the incident took place in in the Kanadiya area, where the woman, identified as Rekha wife of Amar Yadav, resident of Sarva Sampann Nagar ended her life. The deceased's daughter found her hanging around 5 am on Monday.

According to the woman's husband, he suffered a heart attack about five months ago and was undergoing treatment. The constant pain had caused Rekha to become very anxious. She often feared something might happen to her husband again. This had led the woman to stress and depression.

On Sunday night, after watching the India-Pakistan cricket match, Amar went to sleep, while Rekha too went to bed. The next morning, their daughter, on entering the kitchen, discovered her mother hanging and screamed, alarming the family.

The couple has a daughter and two sons, all of whom are studying. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police confirmed. The case is under investigation.