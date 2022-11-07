40 per cent cancers preventable and one-third can be cured: Report

Representative Image | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India shares the burden of over 13.25 lakh new cancer cases every year with nearly 85,000 deaths even when 40 per cent of the cancer cases are preventable.

“The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) report, 2020, released by ICMR and the National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, estimated that, based on current trends, it is likely to increase over 15.7 lakh by 2022,” national chairman, IMA Cancer Prevention and Tobacco Control Committee, Dr Dilip Acharya said, adding that the number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70 per cent over the next two decades. He said that cancer was the leading cause of deaths globally.

“About 19.3 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed and 10 million cancer deaths occurred in 2020. In India, we saw 13.9 lakh new cancer cases in 2020 and 8.5 lakh deaths due to the deadly disease,” he stated. Dr Acharya added that tobacco was the largest ‘preventable’ cause of 15 different cancers, while obesity was the leading cause of 13 types of cancers, while alcohol could cause 5 types of cancers, including head and neck, aesophageal, liver, breast and colorectal cancer.

“Consumption of tobacco and alcohol, and obesity, are lifestyle issues and cancer iss a lifestyle disease which can be prevented with changes in lifestyle. He appealed to the government to sponsor vaccination for cervical cancer and to add it in the national immunisation programme to eliminate the disease from the country.

Dhanwantri Ayurveda Medical Centre at ICF

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani will inaugurate the Dhanwantri Ayurveda Medical Centre for Symptom Control at the Indore Cancer Foundation on Monday. This Ayurvedic cancer symptom control facility will be run by the Indian Institute of Head and Neck Oncology, the flagship charitable cancer project of the Indore Cancer Foundation in association with Trans-disciplinary University, Bengaluru