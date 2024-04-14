4 More Arrested In IPL Cricket Betting

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch City Police arrested four more people involved in the IPL cricket betting case. This follows the initial apprehension of eight suspects and the naming of 21 others by Neemuch TI Umesh Yadav on April 9. On April 12, police expanded their efforts resulting in the arrests of Kanhaiya Das alias Hakla Bairagi, Brijesh alias Jija Jain, Sonu Singh Thakur and Rafiq from different locations in the area.

Notably, the breakthrough came as a result of a targeted operation led by TI Yadav and a special team, acting on intelligence provided by an informant.

On April 9, raids were conducted at various locations including houses near Risala Masjid, TIT Colony, Scheme No 36-B Jajunagar and the IDBI Bank area, resulting in the arrest of cricket bookies Hitesh Ganwani, Robert alias Baba Masih and Ashfaq alias Guddu Khan. During the raids, law enforcement seized significant evidence including 2 laptops, 1 computer, 1 LED TV, 13 mobile phones, cash amounting to Rs 1,50,940 and cricket betting accounts valued at Rs 2.75 crore.

Efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects are on as the authorities intensify their crackdown on illegal betting syndicates. The Neemuch City Police remain committed to upholding the law and ensuring the integrity of sporting events, particularly during high-profile tournaments like the IPL.