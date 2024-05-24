3 Members Of Kanjar Gang Nabbed, Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹10L Seized

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Narwar police, on Thursday, arrested three members of a Kanjar gang from Dewas in connection with theft incidents and seized stolen vehicles worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession.

Complainant Jitendra son of Nirbhaylal Marmat, resident of Garh Mohalla, Narwar had lodged a report of theft of his tractor of Sonalika Company on the night of April 26 on which a crime under Section 379 of the IPC was registered at Narwar police station.

A police team made continuous efforts and contacted the old informers and on Thursday on the information, three persons from Panda and Samangi police station area of Tonkkhurd, Kanjar gang of district Dewas were arrested and interrogated. The accused admitted to committing theft incidents from various police station areas of the Ujjain and Indore districts.

The accused are Antar (35) son of Kataria, Lakhan (30) son of Mokham Goden, and Nilesh son of Harisingh Kanjar, all residents of Dera Panda police station Tonkkhurd, district Dewas.

The stolen motorcycle and tractor were seized and the accused were produced before the court in Ujjain. The seized vehicles include a tractor of Sonalika Company, Splendour Plus motorcycle, Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, TVS Sports, Honda Dream Yuga, Activa, Ignitor, and Discover worth a total of Rs 10 lakh.