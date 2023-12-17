2nd Annual Indorean NRIs Conference Today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second annual conference of NRI Indori Forum, a platform for NRI people from Indore, is to be held on Sunday.

About 1,000 pravasis have joined the platform established for mutual cooperation, dialogue and coordination between the local body of Indore and the NRIs of Indore.

On this occasion, a website will also be launched for the convenience of Indori NRIs. Bhargav will interact online with Indori NRIs from 40 countries.

Indori pravasis from America, England, Australia, Malaysia, UAE, Bahrain, Japan, Ireland, Germany, Sweden, as well as African countries will join this event either in online/offline mode.

The programme will be organised in two sessions. In the morning, a Poha party will be organised for visiting NRIs at Ram Temple located in Vishram Bagh.

The programme will include discussions regarding environment, education, technology and investment, along with suggestions of interest to the city.

Ahead of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan in the city last year, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav had organised a conference of NRI friends of Indore and announced that the Indore NRI meet will be organised every year on December 17.

In the same sequence, this meet is going to be organised at the Brilliant Convention Centre.

The chief guest of the programme will be minster of state for external affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, special guests will be incharge Department of Foreign Affairs Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, BJP national general secretary and MLA-1 Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Shankar Lalwani.

The corporation has worked on most of the constructive suggestions that emerged from interaction at the last year’s conference. Apart from this, NRIs have also cooperated in the interest of the city.