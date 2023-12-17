Indore: 'India Manufacturing Machines With Cutting Edge Technology' | Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Representatives from different fields participated in the last day of Pharma Labchem Expo 2023 at Labhganga Convention Centre today. The expo exhibited that India has become self-reliant in manufacturing machinery for the pharma sector.

More than 100 companies from all over the country gave demonstration of their products at this expo and explained the usefulness of their products mainly related to the pharma, food and packaging industries. The expo was attended by people associated with these industries and representatives from India and abroad.

J.P Moolchandani, general secretary Basic Drugs Dealers Association Madhya Pradesh, informed that the machines for which the industrialists had to depend on other countries are now being manufactured in India and the purpose of organising this expo is to make machines with the latest technology available to the industrialists at reasonable prices. This will save their time and money resulting in less production cost.

Pharma Expo will prove to be a milestone not only for the city but for the industrialists of Madhya Pradesh. Thousands of delegates took advantage of this expo and more than 100 companies from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Maharashtra participated in it. Overall, this expo will prove to be very beneficial for the industrialists.