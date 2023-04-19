27 new Covid cases in two days in Indore: Positivity rate in city goes to highest after nine months

Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fluctuation in Covid-19 cases, the city has seen a sudden surge in the number of cases as 27 more patients were found positive in two days, including 10 on Tuesday. Moreover, the positivity rate in the city increased to 14.53 per cent, on Monday, which is the highest in the last nine months while it remained at 12.3 per cent on Tuesday. Earlier, the positivity rate had gone up to 18.84 per cent on July 25, last year.

Double-digit Covid cases have been found in the city for the third time this month while more than 10 cases were found previously on September 6, 2022.

The increasing cases of the disease is causing concern for health officials but they are relieved that none of the 17 patients, positive on Monday, required hospitalisation and cases remained scattered.

“None of the 17 patients found positive on Monday required hospitalisation. Ten new patients were found on Tuesday but 10 were discharged too due to which active cases remained at 66. Only three of them required hospitalisation and the rest are getting treatment in home isolation,” IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, said.

Meanwhile, district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said, patients in the age group between 20 years and 74 years were found positive.

“These patients were tested at private laboratories after having symptoms like cold, cough, and fever,” Dr Mishra said.

H3N2 cases found negative

Health officials heaved a sigh of relief as the samples of two suspected H3N2 patients were found negative. However, the department has received the reports after more than 20 days of sending the samples and the patients were already discharged.

Patients found positive on Monday

Age Gender Area

30 male Subhash Nagar

26 male Shanti Niketam

42 male Divine Greens, Nipania

41 male Scheme 134

26 male Morod phata, Khandwa Road

21 female Azad Nagar

26 female Nova Medical Investigation

34 male Zanjeerwala Chouraha

52 male Old Palasia

22 male Sanyogitaganj

26 male Chandan Nagar

20 male Dwarkapuri, Indore

26 female Mrigank Residency

62 female Manoramaganj

74 male Brij Vihar Colony

34 male Sudama Nagar

56 female Sahkar Nagar