 27 new Covid cases in two days in Indore: Positivity rate in city goes to highest after nine months
Three patients require hospitalisation rest getting treatment in home isolation

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
Photo: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fluctuation in Covid-19 cases, the city has seen a sudden surge in the number of cases as 27 more patients were found positive in two days, including 10 on Tuesday. Moreover, the positivity rate in the city increased to 14.53 per cent, on Monday, which is the highest in the last nine months while it remained at 12.3 per cent on Tuesday. Earlier, the positivity rate had gone up to 18.84 per cent on July 25, last year.

Double-digit Covid cases have been found in the city for the third time this month while more than 10 cases were found previously on September 6, 2022.

The increasing cases of the disease is causing concern for health officials but they are relieved that none of the 17 patients, positive on Monday, required hospitalisation and cases remained scattered.

“None of the 17 patients found positive on Monday required hospitalisation. Ten new patients were found on Tuesday but 10 were discharged too due to which active cases remained at 66. Only three of them required hospitalisation and the rest are getting treatment in home isolation,” IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, said.

Meanwhile, district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said, patients in the age group between 20 years and 74 years were found positive.

“These patients were tested at private laboratories after having symptoms like cold, cough, and fever,” Dr Mishra said.

H3N2 cases found negative

Health officials heaved a sigh of relief as the samples of two suspected H3N2 patients were found negative. However, the department has received the reports after more than 20 days of sending the samples and the patients were already discharged.

Patients found positive on Monday

Age                   Gender                Area

30                     male                   Subhash Nagar

26                     male                   Shanti Niketam

42                     male                   Divine Greens, Nipania

41                     male                    Scheme 134

 26                    male                    Morod phata, Khandwa Road

21                     female                 Azad Nagar

26                    female                  Nova Medical Investigation

34                    male                      Zanjeerwala Chouraha

52                    male                     Old Palasia

22                    male                     Sanyogitaganj

26                    male                    Chandan Nagar

20                    male                   Dwarkapuri, Indore

26                   female                Mrigank Residency

62                  female                  Manoramaganj

74                  male                     Brij Vihar Colony

34                  male                    Sudama Nagar

56                 female                 Sahkar Nagar

