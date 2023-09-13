228th Death Anniversary Of Devi Ahilyabai Today: UP CM Yogi To Take Part In Many Events

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 228th death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, many events will be organised in the city on Wednesday under the aegis of Devi Ahilya Utsav Committee.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in several of these functions.

Chairman of Devi Ahilya Utsav Committee and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan informed that on Wednesday at 8:00 am, the statue of Devi Ahilya will be garlanded and rudrabhishek will be held at Indreshwar Mahadev Temple located at Pandharinath Square at 10:00 am.

UP CM Yogi will garland the statue of Ahilyabai at Rajwada at 2 pm and at 3.30 pm he will participate in a function organised on Devi Ahilyabai at Rabindra Nath Griha where he will be the chief guest.

At 5 pm, CM Yogi worship the Palki of Devi Ahilyabai and its yatra (procession) will be taken out from Gandhi Hall. Apart from a Nepalese band, another band by the Bohra community will also be the centre of attraction at the procession.

As part of the procession, 14 youths representing the 14 kings of Holkar State and 20 girls of Ahilya Sena will be present in traditional costumes.

The Palki yatra will reach Gopal Mandir via MG Road, Kothari Market, MG Road Police Station, Krishnapura Chhatriyan, Bojaket Market and conclude at Rajwada.

Parking arrangements

Due to the security arrangements parking will be prohibited at Ravindra Natya Grih. The audience will be able to park their vehicles in Pritamlal Dua Auditorium, Devi Ahilya University, Central Mall and Hindi Sahitya Samiti premises.

Shivaji monument inauguration

Yogi is also going to inaugurate the newly made Shivaji monument on the 350th coronation year of the greatest Hindu emperor.

The statue of Shivaji Maharaj was installed in Shivaji Vatika in 1970. As a symbol of Maharaj's bravery, his statue was renovated to restore it in a monument similar to the replica of the fort.

For the construction of the memorial, the wall, main entrance, turret and statue of the fort were made of black stone similar to the Maratha architectural style in such a way that it appears that the Maharaja is coming out of the main entrance of the fort on a horse, all ready to go on a war.

The old statue has been renovated with a fresh coat of paint and it has been placed on a pedestal made of black stone on a seven feet high courtyard in the middle of the garden.

Read Also Indore: Traffic Diversions In Place Today For Yogi Adityanath Visit

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)