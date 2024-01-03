₹ 20.47 Crore Scholarship Scam: Two More Accused Arrested In Alirajpur, Remanded

Representative Image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Katthiwada police arrested two more accused in connection with Rs 20.47 crore scholarship scam. Alirajpur sub-divisional officer (police) Aswhin Kumar informed that those who were arrested include Sapnesh Rathore and Shyam Rathore. Police produced them before the local court, from where police got their one-day remand.

Earlier, police detained one Lokesh Rathore and later released him after questioning.

SDOP Kumar said that police collecting all the details of properties belonging to the accused mastermind (in-charge accountant of Katthiwada) Kamal Rathore and would take further action as soon as possible. About his arrest, Kumar said that police conducted raids at different places and he would be behind the bars soon. Notably, police increased rewards on him as well from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

In August 2023, the Treasury and Accounts Department detected a case of payment being made to suspicious accounts from the account of (DDO code 4902506054).

The investigation has revealed irregularities amounting to Rs 20,47,12,727 during the investigation. Upon receiving the report from the Treasury and Accounts Department, the police promptly registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC based on the findings.

During the audit of vouchers received from the Alirapur district treasury, the Treasury and Accounts Department found suspicious payments in 135 accounts from the Katthiwada BEO office. Surprisingly, out of the total, 35 accounts were found to be linked to people of the same society.

After completion of a three-month-long investigation in the case, the collector gave instructions to the assistant commissioner of the tribal affairs department to file an FIR.