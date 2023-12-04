₹20-Cr Scholarship Scam In MP's Alirajpur: Accused Accountant's Video Goes Viral

Representational Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Accountant of Katthiwada block of Alirajpur district, the mastermind and prime accused in the Rs 20-crore scholarship scam was seen bursting firecrackers in celebration in a video that went viral. This prompted widespread discussions and debates among the locals.

A viral video circulating across social media platforms showcases the accused mastermind (in-charge accountant of Katthiwada) Kamal Rathore bursting firecrackers in celebration, stirring controversy and public outrage. Despite relentless efforts by police and several raids on black spots, police remained clueless and failed to arrest him.

The scholarship scam involved the embezzlement of funds meant for various educational programmes and schemes. The accused were suspected of misappropriating large sums over five years, causing significant financial losses to the education department.

The embezzlement case has been investigated by the Treasury and Accounts Department. After the investigation, a report was handed over to the police, and based on that, the police registered the case.

Earlier, BEOs Madhulal Parmar, Achhelal Prajapati, Ramnarayan Rathore, retired accountant of government higher secondary school Chandpur, Moinuddin Sheikh, headmaster of government higher secondary school, Amkhunt Rameshchandra Baghel, and in-charge accountant Katthiwada Kamal Rathore were booked in the case.