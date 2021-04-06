2 teenagers, one mechanic and another electrician, arrested for multiple thefts in Madhya Pradesh's Bhikangaon

Bhikangaon (Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh): Two persons involved in multiple thefts were arrested here on Monday. The accused have confessed to the thefts they committed. They were produced in the court from they were sent to jail. One of the accused worked as a mechanic and one was into light fitting work.

Bhikangaon police station incharge Jagdish Goyal said accused Kapil Babulal 19, and Gopal Lokesh, 19, residents of Bedipurahad, confessed that they had committed thefts on March 11, March 25 and March 30. On March 25, they had stolen oil, screwdrivers, pliers, wrenches, grease boxes, motorcycle plates etc worth Rs 5,000.

One of the accused told police that once he had opened the shutter of his house as he was too hungry and wanted to eat as family members were not at home. This is how he got the idea of breaking into shops for thefts.

Both the accused were seen near a shop on Monday morning. It was then that a person informed the police. The police reached the spot and caught them both.