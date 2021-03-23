Madhya Pradesh: 13 cases take the covid tally to 408 in Bhikangaon, 46 people test positive within 18 days

Bhikangaon: Thirteen more people tested Covid-19 positive on Tuesday here in Bhikangaon village of Khargone district.

The overall tally of the village is now 408 of these a total of 46 people were found infected with coronavirus within 18 days.

To keep tabs on the situation the municipal council has decided to initiate an awareness campaign at weekly haat. Led by the chief municipal officer Manoj Gangrade, a team visited different localities and the haat bazaar and appealed to the people to wear masks to ward of corona infection. Free masks were also distributed.

