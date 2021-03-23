Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh in Nagda raises farmers' issues, submits memorandum addressing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Nagda: Bharatiya Kisan Sangh Madhya Pradesh tehsil Nagda submitted a memorandum addressing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sub-divisional officer Nagda on Monday pertaining to the various problems faced by the farmers.

They demanded the purchase of wheat immediately. The other demands that were included were to give the farmers the insurance amount immediately for crop insurance of 2019, the 75 percent pending relief fund for the soybean crop of 2019, compensation amount for the damaged crops of 2020, to waive off farm loans upto Rs 2 lakhs, to connect rural Nagda to agricultural irrigation under Narmada Jal Yojana and to give the bill for agricultural irrigation to the farmers like before.

Udai Singh Anjana, Nagu Singh, Ramchandra Solanki and other farmers were present on the occasion. The above information was provided by Bharatiya Kisan Sangh tehsil president Yashwant Arya.