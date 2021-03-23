Madhya Pradesh: State creates new benchmark in milk availability, exceeds national average

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Milk availability per head per day in Madhya Pradesh is far better than national average. In Madhya Pradesh, availability of milk is 543 litres per head per day while national average is 352 litres per day.

Milk production proved to be a profitable business during pandemic time when entire economy has been hit badly. Madhya Pradesh Milk Federation made extra payment of Rs 94 crore to farmers for additional collection of 2.54 crore lakh litres of milk. A total sum of Rs 902 crore has been paid to farmers for milk production in pandemic time.

So milk production proved to be a profitable business in Madhya Pradesh specially for farmers when economy hit badly due to corona.

As per department of animal husbandry department, the cattle are provided better health care in the state. About 4.52 crore animals were administered vaccine doses while 1.42 crore animals were provided health care with medical treatment.