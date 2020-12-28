Madhya Pradesh: Dairy Products Brand 'Milk Magic' penetrates in Indian B2C Domestic Market

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGFP), one of the leading dairy product manufacturers in the Central India, has now forayed into the B2C Indian domestic market with its dairy products brand 'Milk Magic'. The company has a strong foothold in the B2B segment of the domestic as well as the export markets over the years.

Constantly delivering to the high-quality standards of the export markets and an overwhelming acceptance from the global consumers, JGFP saw a huge potential of penetrating in the Indian domestic consumer market with a wide product basket under its brand 'Milk Magic' in the states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Orissa and Telangana among others in the first phase.

The product range includes the fresh and frozen varieties of Paneer, which is one of their most popular product offerings, Butter - salted & unsalted varieties, Pure Ghee variety, assortment of Cheese, Khoya, and Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Rasmalai and Kaju Katli.