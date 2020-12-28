Madhya Pradesh: Chick run! Pick-up truck loaded with poultry overturns, locals go looting in frenzy

Khetia/ Sendhwa: There is no dearth of funny incidents around that happen every day. One such incident was reported on Monday early morning near Dondwada village of Sendhwa tehsil in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh when a pick-up truck that was carrying poultry overturned.

Though this might seem like another road accident, what happened next is the twist. After the accident, villagers rushed to site but not for help. They looted the poultry and went back home rich. They were seen loading both their hands with as many chickens as they could. Some of them stuffed them in bags to fit in as many chickens as possible. After collecting enough chickens, while some walked away, others left on motorbikes from the place.

While the driver and helper tried to attend to damaged truck, local villagers looked forward to a week-long feast. “More than 1,000 poultry were loaded in the pick-up truck but only 300 to 350 are left,” pick-up truck driver Sanna Ullah, who received minor injuries in an accident, said.