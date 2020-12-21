Madhya Pradesh: Will Dhoni's push make Jhabua’s Kadaknath chicken a favourite of Indian foodies?

Even though the chicken from the countryside has a unique taste and texture, it not very popular at very many eateries at present.

"When we served Kadaknath chicken dish at 'Desi Di' restaurant in Chennai, guests enjoyed its distinctive taste. But perhaps owing to its high cost, there were not many repeat orders," Pune-based chef Aaron Coutinho said on phone.

As for Kadaknath chicken not finding favour among star hotel chefs, Coutinho said: "A combination of factors are responsible. Firstly, it is three times costlier than a broiler - Rs 700-900 per bird. So, its dish has to be priced higher. The meat too is hard and needs a different style of cooking, unlike a broiler. If not cooked properly, one is in a soup as the meat becomes chewy."



"The meat's black colour is not an issue. Indians want everything soft. They are accustomed to soft and fleshy broiler meat," Prakash Jaydevan, a chef turned General Manager of Trident Hotel, part of Oberoi Group, said. According to Coutinho, people may try the Kadaknath chicken dishes for its novelty factor - black meat. Generally, it takes a lot of guts for a young chef to try out something that is entirely off-beat at a new restaurant. But Coutinho took up the challenge to offer Chettinad chicken dish made with Kadaknath chicken meat two years ago.



According to Coutinho, if the Kadaknath chicks are reared like poultry birds, the economies of scale may work out better for the poultries. Owners of Jolarpettai-based Rudra Breeders - one of the earliest chicken farm in Tamil Nadu to raise Kadaknath chicks - are happy with their business and the fact that Dhoni is now ready to rear the indigenous variety at his farm. "We supply Kadaknath chicks to all states, except the north-eastern states. We can also supply big birds and their meat, if needed, but on advance payment basis," Rudra Breeders owner S Shanthi said.