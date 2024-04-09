19th Day Of ASI Survey In Bhojshala: Hindu Community Performs Puja, Submits Memorandum To Stop Illegal Activities

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh):

The ongoing scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the sacred Bhojshala complex in Dhar entered the 19th day on Tuesday.

The ASI team, working with labourers on-site, was joined by members of the Hindu community who performed their customary Tuesday puja. The worship, including Saraswati Vandana, recitation of Hanuman Chalisa, and offerings, took place in the presence of officials from the Bhoj Utsav Committee.

Accompanying the puja, women returning from darshan at Bhojshala enthusiastically praised Maa Vagdevi, offering beautiful bhajans.

The ASI team, focusing on an area near the pond inside the complex, halted soil removal work for the day. While visitors were able to observe the area from a distance, access was restricted for safety reasons. The team continued its excavation efforts within a 50-metre radius around the rear and perimetre of the complex, with a particular focus on Akal Kuiya.

In a related development, the Maharaja Bhoj Smriti Basantotsav Committee submitted a memorandum to the collector, addressed to tehsildar Dinesh Uike, urging action against illegal activities. The memorandum highlighted the unauthorised gatherings and preparations of Sandal food by a specific community within 50 metres of Bhojshala, in violation of the High Court's order.

On Monday, the 18th day of the survey, Gopal Sharma of the Hindu organisation reported an increase in the number of teams around Akal Kuiya, with ongoing soil removal and survey activities. The team also inspected the Akal Kuiya within a 50-metre radius, taking measurements and collecting information. Work continued at a brisk pace at the rear of the banquet hall, with digging initiated at three new sites.

The significance of Bhojshala was underscored, noting that worship was reinstated for Hindus in 2003, after 718 years, following Alauddin Khilji's attack in 1305.

Furthermore, Gopal Sharma asserted that the survey of Akal Kuiya revealed it to be the Saraswati well constructed by Raja Bhoj, as documented in the book Charu Charya. The well's entrance on the south side features a Lord Ganesha figure on the north wall. The path between two domes leads to 14 angular Akal Kuiya, which are 7 feet below ground. Historian Hari Bhau Wakankar also wrote about this in his book, mentioning a copper plate and a stone found in Akal Kuiya, exclusive to the Saraswati River.

The ASI's survey at Bhojshala continues to progress, shedding light on the rich historical and cultural heritage of the region.