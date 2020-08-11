169 news corona cases reported in Indore

Indore: As many as 169 positive patients were found out of 2,638 sample reports received on Tuesday. Rate of positive patients was recorded at 6.41 percent and total number of patients crossed 9,000 mark and reached to 9069.

One more death was also reported with this total number of deaths reached 337 so far. A 58-year-old male of Dwarkapuri succumbed to the disease during treatment. The deceased had comorbidities including diabetes others issues. According to the bulletin released by CMHO, reports of total samples received till Tuesday night was 1,62,560 and total number of samples tested positive are 9069. As many as 2449 samples were tested negative on Tuesday. “We have taken as many as 3842 more samples,” acting CMHO Dr Purnima Gadariya said. As many as 2656 patients are going under treatment in various hospitals of the city. Total 6076 patients have been discharged so far.

Over 1000 cases in 6 days, highest rate of increase since inception