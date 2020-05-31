101 not out! Coronavirus recovery rate pegged at 57% in Indore

Indore: End of lockdown 4.0 has brought good news for the citizens as 101 more patients were discharged from two hospitals of the city. The patients discharged include a young girl of 3 years age while the oldest patient was aged 82 years.

Out of 101 patients, 100 were discharged from Shri Aurobindo Hospital while 1 was discharged from Choithram Hospital. The increasing number of discharged patients has increased the recovery rate of the city to 57 per cent. All discharged patients thanked the doctors and staff of the hospital along with thanking the administration for taking their care.

Three members committee constituted to conduct death audit

Over the direction of government, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Jyoti Bindal has constituted a three-member committee to audit every death of COVID-19 patients. The committee includes Dr Dharmendra Jhawar, Dr Nirbhay Mehta and Dr Awasiya.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi had constituted a committee for auditing 10 per cent deaths of COVID-19 in the division. The committee had found that over 80 per cent deaths were due to co-morbid conditions.

Fever clinic shifted to Ren Basera

After the protest of residents of Suyash Vihar Colony, health department has decided to shift the fever clinic to Ren Basera located near ITI campus in Pardeshipura. Residents of the colony were afraid of spread of the infection and protested against the fever clinic alleging no social distancing followed by the patients coming to the centre.

Dr Jadia felicitated by residents

Chief Medical and Health Officer (on medical leave) Dr Pravin Jadia was felicitated by the residents of Sanchar Nagar on Sunday for his service as a corona warrior. Dr Jadia had led the fight against COVID-19 in Indore and he reached his place after 58 days. Residents expressed gratitude towards his service.

HoD of Gynecology Department in MGM Medical College Dr Nilesh Dalal became the president of Federation of Obstetrics and Gynecology Society of India- Indore Chapter. He took charge as the president during an E-conference held on Sunday.

Along with Dr Dalal, Dr Jaishri Shreedhar also took the charge as the secretary of the association.