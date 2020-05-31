Indore: Coronavirus reaches collector's office, clerk tests positive

Indore: Coronavirus has reached the Indore collector's office and has spread panic among the staff and officers there. On Saturday, a computer operator posted at the Indore tehsil office tested positive to the virus and the news spread like wildfire in the collectorate on Sunday. The collectorate is functioning all seven days due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

What is worrying the officials is that computer operator in question was not only working in the tehsil office, but he was also helping out the health department, which is overburdened with work at present.

As soon as the report came, the computer operator's home in Chhatripura area was located and sanitised.

SDM Anshul Khare visited the tehsil office, located at the ground-floor of the collector office, and talked to the staff working there. ADM BBS Tomar also inquired about the operator.

Later, the entire office was thoroughly sanitised. Official sources informed that several officers had come in contact with the computer operator during the past week and his contact history is being traced. Subsequently, samples will be taken from those who came in contact with him and these persons might even be quarantined.