Indore: Love knot turns awry, wife sets un'Lucky' hubby on fire

Indore: It was a violent twist to a love story. A mush-mush script had gone completely awry with hatred and disbelief.

Five persons of the wife's family were booked for allegedly setting a youth ablaze in Banganga area on Sunday. The youth was on his way home when his wife called him to his 'sasural' where the accused commited the crime. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

The incident took place in Valmiki Nagar area of the city around 3 pm on Saturday. The injured, 24-year-old Lucky Chouhan was rushed to MY hospital after he received heavy burns. His mother and other family members alleged that he was set on fire by his in-laws in the same colony. He received 70 burns and is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Lucky had married Prachi a few months ago. They had a love marriage.

According to Banganga police station staff, Lucky in his statement said he is an auto-rickshaw driver. On Saturday noon, while he was passing by his in-laws place, wife Prachi stopped him and called him in. He said even as he was talking to the members of his in-laws' family, his mother-in-law Sarita poured petrol on him. He tried to flee but the accused pinned him down and Prachi set him on fire due to which he received critical burns. The accused had closed the main door so Lucky couldn’t flee.

The neighbours heard Lucky's scream when they reached there and took him to the hospital. Police said Lucky's condition was critical.

Banganga police station in charge Indramani Patel said a case under section 307 of the IPC has been registered against five persons ... Lucky’s wife Prachi, her mother Sarita, her sister Palak, maternal uncle Hemant and maternal grandmother Sushila.