Yuva Aakrosh Rally: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot call upon Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot while addressing the Yuva Aakrosh Rally called upon Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth of the nation and expressed confidence that the Congress flag would soon be furling in Delhi. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has accused Congress of not fulfilling promises made during elections and asked whether Rahul will apologise to them.
Gehlot called upon the NSUI & Youth congress members in the rally to spread Rahul Gandhi’s message in their colleges. He also urged Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth of the country, “The youth of the country is looking towards you. They have faith that you will come forward as the voice of the youth. They now have the belief that there is someone who will listen to their voice and raise it.”
Gehlot cautioned the youth to not get diverted from actual issues, “There are no economic policies in the country. Issues like CAA, NRC are being raised to divert attention from actual issues. They talk about NRC, CAA, Article 370 and Temple as they do not have any policies,” said Gehlot.
Addressing the Yuva Aakrosh Rally deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said, “The youth are facing economic onslaught but the government of the country is unconcerned. The rally will send a message to the entire nation that we are ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with the youth who voted for the Congress. Those in power in Delhi should understand that the Congress tricolour will be furling in Delhi.”
Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje took a snipe at Rahul’s rally and said, “The rally has aptly been named Yuva Aakrosh Rally. The state government has not fulfilled any promise. They have not given the unemployment allowance or generated the 1.5 lakh jobs they had promised. Will Rahul Gandhi apologise to the youth about this from the stage.”
State BJP president Satish Poonia said the government had misused its power and pressurised educational institutes and business enterprises to send their students and workers to take part in Rahul’s rally. He also said that
ABVP activists tried to show black flags to Rahul Gandhi while he was on his way to the rally venue. They shouted slogans against Rahul Gandhi and tried to rush towards his convoy but the police detained them. Around half a dozen activists were detained by the police.
