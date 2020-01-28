Yuva Aakrosh Rally: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot call upon Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM Sachin Pilot while addressing the Yuva Aakrosh Rally called upon Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth of the nation and expressed confidence that the Congress flag would soon be furling in Delhi. Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has accused Congress of not fulfilling promises made during elections and asked whether Rahul will apologise to them.

Gehlot called upon the NSUI & Youth congress members in the rally to spread Rahul Gandhi’s message in their colleges. He also urged Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth of the country, “The youth of the country is looking towards you. They have faith that you will come forward as the voice of the youth. They now have the belief that there is someone who will listen to their voice and raise it.”

Gehlot cautioned the youth to not get diverted from actual issues, “There are no economic policies in the country. Issues like CAA, NRC are being raised to divert attention from actual issues. They talk about NRC, CAA, Article 370 and Temple as they do not have any policies,” said Gehlot.