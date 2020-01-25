Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA; Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to repeal Act

Rajasthan state assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Opposition BJP termed it as politics of appeasement. The resolution was passed by a voice vote. It also asked the Centre to do away with the new fields of information that have been sought for updation of National Population Register (NPR). After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan is the third state to pass a resolution against CAA. It is the second Congress-ruled state to do so.

The BJP also accused Congress of hastily passing the resolution to impress upon Rahul Gandhi who is scheduled to address a rally against CAA in Jaipur on January 28. This would be the first in the series of rallies that Rahul Gandhi would address against CAA.

When asked about the legal standing of the resolution Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said, “This Act needs to be reconsidered. They have passed it we will accept it. We have no objection to giving citizenship to any migrant. We have given citizenship to 1200 persons this year. But there should be no clause that discriminates on the basis of religion.