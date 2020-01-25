Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA; Ashok Gehlot urges Centre to repeal Act

Rajasthan state assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging Centre to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Opposition BJP termed it as politics of appeasement. The resolution was passed by a voice vote. It also asked the Centre to do away with the new fields of information that have been sought for updation of National Population Register (NPR). After Kerala and Punjab, Rajasthan is the third state to pass a resolution against CAA. It is the second Congress-ruled state to do so.
The BJP also accused Congress of hastily passing the resolution to impress upon Rahul Gandhi who is scheduled to address a rally against CAA in Jaipur on January 28. This would be the first in the series of rallies that Rahul Gandhi would address against CAA.
When asked about the legal standing of the resolution Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said, “This Act needs to be reconsidered. They have passed it we will accept it. We have no objection to giving citizenship to any migrant. We have given citizenship to 1200 persons this year. But there should be no clause that discriminates on the basis of religion.
Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said, “The CAA has been passed and the President of India has signed on it. The state has no option but to implement it. They were first saying that they would not implement it in Rajasthan, but today just to impress upon their leader who is coming on 28th they have passed a resolution urging centre to reconsider.”
After the resolution was passed, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets said, “Rajasthan Assembly has passed a resolution today against the CAA and we have urged the Central govt to repeal the law as it discriminates against people on religious grounds, which violates the provisions of our Constitution.
