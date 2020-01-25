Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA; becomes third state after Kerala, Punjab to seek its withdrawal

Rajasthan on Saturday became the third state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the state Assembly.

Earlier, Kerala and Punjab had done so.

According to an NDTV article, even as the state Assembly passed the resolution, several BJP leaders rushed to the well of the house, shouting slogans in favour of the CAA.

"Discrimination of people on the grounds of religion is not in consonance with the secular ideas enshrined in the Constitution and is clearly violative of Article 14," the publication quotes the resolution as stating. Reportedly the resolution adds that such a discriminatory law has been enacted for the first time in India.