Kerala Assembly resolution against CAA has no legal validity, says Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday said the resolution passed by the state assembly demanding scrapping of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has no constitutional or legal validity.

The state had no role because citizenship comes under the domain of the Central government, he told reporters here. "The resolution has no constitutional or legal validity," he added.

"Citizenship comes exclusively in the domain of the Central government. The state government has no role. So, why these people engaged in something which is a non-issue for Kerala?, he asked.