Rahul Gandhi to focus on 'real issues' like unemployment, economic crisis and GDP, says Sachin Pilot ahead of Yuva Aakrosh rally

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a Yuva Aakrosh Rally at Albert Hall, Ram Niwas Bagh in Jaipur on January 28 to highlight the plight of economy and unemployment. Rajasthan government has already passed a resolution in the assembly against the CAA and Rahul Gandhi is expected to raise the issue. This would be the first in the series of rallies that he is scheduled to address across the country. The Congress MP will address the rally at 12 pm.

Congress workers from across the state are expected to attend the rally. State Congress president Sachin Pilot, state incharge Avinash Pande and co incharge Vivek Bansal surveyed the preparations at Albert Hall and gave necessary instructions. All frontal organisations of the party have been assigned to make the rally a success. All legislators, losing candidates and party functionaries at state and district level have been pressed into entrusted into handling the arrangements of the rally.