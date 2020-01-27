Rahul Gandhi to address 'Yuva Aakrosh' rally in Jaipur on Jan 28 to highlight unemployment, plight of economy

The party is raising the issue of economic distress on all forums, and beginning Monday the party has started a series of press conferences to raise the issue of the state of economy.

The Congress said: "Beginning today January 27, 2020, Congress Party will hold Special Press Conferences to highlight The State of Indian Economy."

Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted on the issue of unemployment which he said is rising rapidly and government is unable to provide employment to educated youth of the country.

The party is also against the CAA and the NPR and Rahul Gandhi is expected to raise the issue as the Rajasthan government has already passed a resolution in the assembly.