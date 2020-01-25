'Anyone opposing Modi-Shah agenda is Urban Naxal': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre over transfer of Bhima Koregaon case to NIA

New Delhi: Describing Bhima Koregaon as a symbol of resistance, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government at the Centre, saying anyone who opposes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah's "agenda of hate are urban naxals".

Rahul's remarks came a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday took over investigation from the Maharashtra Police to probe the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence. The NIA move came a day after the Maharashtra government held a review meeting with senior Pune police officers to take a call on pursuing the matter.

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Anyone who opposes the MOSH agenda of hate is an 'Urban Naxal'. Bhima-Koregaon is a symbol of resistance that the government's NIA stooges can never erase."