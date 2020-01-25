'Centre is afraid truth will come out', says Sharad Pawar after Modi govt hands over Bhima Koregaon violence case to NIA

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday attacked the BJP-led government at the Centre for handing over the inquiry into the Bhima Koregaon violence case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) saying thast it was afraid that truth will come out.

Pawar, who had recently asked the Maharashtra government to seek a fresh probe into the case by a special investigation team (SIT), told reporters that the state has all the right to probe this matter. ''What was the reason to transfer the case in haste? They were afraid that truth will come out,'' he said a day after the Centre transferred the Bhima Koregaon violence case to NIA.

Pawar strongly defended the intellectuals and asserted that speaking against injustice was not Maoism. ''It is unfair to put people in jail by labelling them Maoists,'' he noted.