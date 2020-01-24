Bhima Koregaon case: Sharad Pawar wants SIT to probe into violence

Pawar, in his letter, has reportedly alleged that there was a misuse of power by Pune Police. They had attacked the basic freedom of the people and one cannot be a mute spectator to all this, he added.

The officer said,'' The meeting remained inclusive. DCM and HM will meet again next week.''umbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has dashed off a letter to the state Home Department, seeking inquiry by the special investigation team (SIT) into Bhima Koregaon violence and suspension of police personnel for the manner in which the inquiry was conducted.

Terming the arrest of activists in the Elgar Parishad case “wrong” and “vengeful”, Pawar, in his letter, said that a SIT should be set up under a retired judge to probe the action taken by the Pune police. Pawar also demanded that the police officers involved with the arrests be suspended.

Pawar, in his letter, has reportedly alleged that there was a misuse of power by Pune Police. They had attacked the basic freedom of the people and one cannot be a mute spectator to all this, he added.

Home Department officer told FPJ, ''The letter received from NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been forwarded to the chief secretary Ajoy Mehta with a plea to send it to the director general of police (DGP) Subodh Jaiswal, seeking a report from him on the present state of the Bhima Koregaon investigation.'' The officer said, thereafter, the state government will take call for SIT probe.

Incidentally, Pawar's letter was discussed on Thursday at the meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Minister of State for Home Satej Patil and DGP Subodh Jaiswal.

As reported by FPJ, Pawar and Deshmukh reviewed the investigations done so far by the Pune police into the Bhima Koregaon violence and speeches made by the speakers at the Elgar Parishad in Pune. The duo have reportedly expressed serious displeasure over the manner in which activists were arrested.

Pune Police in July and August 2018 had arrested nine left-wing activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao in connection with the Elgar conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017.

The police have said that the Elgar Parishad conclave was supported by Maoists and inflammatory speeches were made at the event, which led to violence at Bhima Koregaon memorial in the district on January 1, 2018.

The officer said,'' The meeting remained inclusive. DCM and HM will meet again next week.''