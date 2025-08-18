 YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy Mourns Deaths Of Six In Hyderabad Janmashtami Electrocution Mishap
Reddy described the incident as deeply tragic and said it profoundly disturbed him and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock and grief over the tragic incident in Hyderabad's Ramantapur Gokulenagar, where "six youths" lost their lives due to electrocution during a Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession, said a statement from the YSRCP State Office.

Reddy described the incident as deeply tragic and said it profoundly disturbed him and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

He wished for the speedy recovery of those injured and urged authorities to take necessary precautions to prevent such accidents in the future.

Apart from this, Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Chairman and Managing Director, CMD, visited the site and said that he will take up the matter with the Deputy Chief Minister.

"TV cable connectors came into contact with electrical lines, and the wire touched the chariot, resulting in the death of five people and critically injuring two. One more person died while undergoing treatment. I have visited the site and will take this matter up with the Deputy Chief Minister to discuss further action, including ex-gratia relief to the families of the deceased," he said.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. "I am deeply shocked to hear about the accident that took place in Gokhale Nagar, Ramanthapur.

"Sadly, five people lost their lives due to electric shock in this procession held as part of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It is heartbreaking that Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy died in this tragedy," KTR said as per the BRS.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the government to support the families of the deceased. I sincerely wish the speedy recovery of the four people who are seriously injured in this incident and are undergoing treatment in the hospital," he said.

Further, KTR requested the Telangana government to provide better medical assistance to the injured. "Appropriate precautions should be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," the BRS leader said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

