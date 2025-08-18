 Upset Over Not Getting Deceased Father's Sweeper Job, Youth Attempts Suicide By Consuming Pesticide In Telangana's Peddapalli - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
Youth Attempts Suicide By Consuming Pesticide | X/@TeluguScribe

Peddapalli: A disturbing incident has come to light from Telangana's Peddapalli. A young man, frustrated over not securing his deceased father's job, attempted suicide by consuming pesticide in front of District Collector Koya Sri Harsha. Staff present at the scene intervened and attempted to stop him. The youth has been identified as Satish, a resident of Kishtampeta in Kalva Srirampur Mandal.

A video from the scene has surfaced, showing Satish, who appears distressed, sitting on the footpath before being assisted into an ambulance by two men. They can be seen checking his pulse. In the latter half of the video, Satish can be seen washing his face and rinsing his mouth at a nearby tap, while another person provides him with water from a bottle.

Satish’s father worked as a temporary sweeper at Kishtampeta High School. He died after being bitten by a snake while performing his duties. Despite making multiple requests to be given his father’s job, the lack of response caused Satish significant distress and ultimately drove him to take the extreme step.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. Contact AASRA at +91 9820466726. You are not alone, and support is available.

