 Telangana: 5 Killed, 4 Injured As Chariot Hits Live Wire During Janmashtami Procession In Hyderabad; Videos Surface
"Five people died on the spot and four others were injured after receiving a live electric shock during the Sri Krishna Janmashtami procession last night. The injured were shifted to a hospital for further treatment, and the deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem examination," Uppal police inspector said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 11:53 AM IST
Telangana: 5 Killed, 4 Injured As Chariot Hits Live Wire During Janmashtami Procession In Hyderabad; Videos Surface | X @vani_mehrotra

Hyderabad (Telangana): Five people died while four others were injured after a chariot came into contact with high-tension electric wires during Krishna Janmasthami celebrations in the Ramanthapur area in Hyderabad.

About The Incident

The incident happened on Sunday night.

According to the police, the injured were rushed to the hospital, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further information on the incident is awaited.

BRS Working President, KT Rama Rao Expresses Grief

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao, expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

"I am deeply shocked to hear about the accident that took place in Gokhale Nagar, Ramanthapur. Sadly, five people lost their lives due to electric shock in this procession held as part of the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It is heartbreaking that Krishna Yadav, Srikanth Reddy, Suresh Yadav, Rudra Vikas, and Rajendra Reddy died in this tragedy," KTR said as per the BRS.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I appeal to the government to support the families of the deceased. I sincerely wish the speedy recovery of the four people who are seriously injured in this incident and are undergoing treatment in the hospital," he said.

Further, KTR requested the Telangana government to provide better medical assistance to the injured.

"Appropriate precautions should be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future," the BRS leader said.

Recently, four people lost their lives and around 10 others sustained injuries when a travel bus collided with a loaded lorry at the Macharam flyover under the Jadcherla police station in Mahabubnagar district.

Soon after the incident, the police quickly shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

"Today, in the early morning hours around 4:45 am, a Travels bus collided with a loaded lorry on the Macharam flyover. Three people died on the spot, and one more succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Ten other members were injured. We have registered a case, and the deceased bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been taken for treatment," Sub Inspector of Jadcherla police station said.

The official added that the four deceased bodies were sent for post-mortem and subsequently handed over to their families. The injured passengers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

