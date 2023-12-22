YouTuber Kamiya Jani In Trouble As She Visits Jagannath Temple After Allegedly Consuming Beef; Odisha BJP Demands Arrest

X

Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded the arrest of YouTuber Kamiya Jani and BJD leader VK Pandian raising questions on how an alleged promoter of beef consumption was granted access to Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha's Puri.

Jatin Mohanty, Odisha BJP General Secretary demanded the YouTuber's arrest under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of crores of Hindus.

The sacred sanctity of Puri Srimandir, rich with historical and spiritual heritage, has been shamefully disregarded by VK Pandian, the chairman of 5T, who callously allowed a beef promoter into the revered premises of Jagannath Mandir. @bjd_odisha remains indifferent to the… pic.twitter.com/XGmrQVbFp9 — BJP Odisha (@BJP4Odisha) December 21, 2023

"It has come to light that BJD leader VK Pandian along with YouTuber Kamiya Jani made a video on tasting 'Mahaprasad' at Puri Jagannath temple. Earlier, Kamiya Jani posted a video about eating beef. Beef-eaters are strictly not allowed inside Jagannath temple," the BJP leader said.

"We have urged that a case should be registered against them under 295 IPC for hurting the religious sentiments of a community. If they are not arrested, then we will approach the court," he added.

Mohanty also alleged that a video camera was used on the temple premises which is banned by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

SJTA denies allegations of taking camera to temple premises

Meanwhile, taking to the social media platform X, SJTA called the allegations of taking a camera to the temple premises, baseless.

"The allegation made by a certain political party about a YouTube influencer taking a camera to the temple premises is completely baseless. There is no truth in this. If anyone has any evidence, if they present it, it will be investigated and necessary action will be taken," SJTA posted on X.