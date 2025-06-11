 Youth Killed In Sleep Over Land Dispute In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYouth Killed In Sleep Over Land Dispute In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Youth Killed In Sleep Over Land Dispute In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. When Singh was sleeping on the terrace of his house, and two men -- Bhojraj Singh and Mahendra Singh -- climbed to the roof, from the back of the house, with swords and attacked him.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image

Jaisalmer: A youth was killed while sleeping on the terrace of his house over a land dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Narendra Singh (24), police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night. When Singh was sleeping on the terrace of his house, and two men -- Bhojraj Singh and Mahendra Singh -- climbed to the roof, from the back of the house, with swords and attacked him.

Hearing the screams, Narendra's brother, Mahendra Singh, reached the terrace and when he protested, the accused threatened to kill him. Narendra was rushed to Pokaran Hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

FPJ Shorts
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Somaiya Vidyavihar University Launches Science Talent Search Exam With Cash Prizes For HSC Students; Check Details
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Kajol Bashes Paparazzi Culture: 'Strange When They Run At Someone's Funeral & Ask For Photos, It's Disturbing'
Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student
Panvel Nursing College Principal Booked For Abetment To Suicide, Caste Harassment Of Dalit Student
Read Also
Raja Murder Case: Sonam Visited Indore On May 25, Two Days After Husband’s Murder; Lover Raj...
article-image

Mahendra filed a complaint against the accused and said that they attacked his brother over a land dispute. Further investigation is underway, police added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

Tripura Shocker: Youth Killed Over Love Triangle, Body Found In Freezer After 3 Days; 6 Arrested

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

N Biren Singh Meets Amit Shah, Seeks Urgent Intervention To Restore Peace In Manipur

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav Cuts 78-Pound Cake With Sword On Birthday, Sparks Political Row (VIDEO)

'Hang The Killers': Public Demands Justice As Sonam Raghuvanshi & Accomplices Appear In Shillong...

'Hang The Killers': Public Demands Justice As Sonam Raghuvanshi & Accomplices Appear In Shillong...

'Dusri Aurat Rakh Li': Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's...

'Dusri Aurat Rakh Li': Woman Publicly Thrashes Husband With Slippers Over 'Infidelity' In UP's...