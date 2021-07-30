'Your thoughts will reverberate from Red Fort': PM Modi asks people their inputs for his Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited ideas and suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech on August 15.

While urging citizens to share their inputs for his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that their thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. He asked people to provide their inputs on MyGov, a citizen engagement platform.

“Your thoughts will reverberate from the ramparts of the Red Fort. What are your inputs for PM @narendramodi’s speech on 15th August? Share them on @mygovindia,” PMO tweeted.