India

Updated on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

'Your supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian': PM Modi, others pay homage to personnel killed in Pulwama attack

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019 in which 40 personnel were killed.
FPJ Web Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, after their mortal remains were brought at AFS Palam in New Delhi, | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress MP were among the many leaders, who on Monday paid homage to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

PM Modi said that the bravery and supreme sacrifice of the martyrs motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister wrote, "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivate every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country."

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and other leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Gautam Gambhir and Supriya Sule also payed homage to martyrs on Twitter today.

A suicide bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force on February 26 carried out multiple aerial strikes at JeM terror camps in Pakistan's Balakot, killing a "large number" of terrorists and destroying their infrastructure.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
