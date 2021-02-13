2 years of Pulwama Attack: The day when India lost 40 valiant warriors

There was not a single Indian who didn't shed tears on 14th February 2019 after 40 valiant Indian soldiers were martyred due to a cowardly suicide bomber attack on their convoy by Pakistan based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The convoy of 78 vehicles was moving around 2,500 CRPF personnel from Jammu to Srinagar. NH-44, through which the convoy had to pass was shut down for two days prior to the day of attack. As a result, the convoy was carrying a large number of personnel.

The convoy was scheduled to reach its destination before sunset but while they were on their way, a car filled with explosives slammed right into one of the convoy's vehicle. The devastating attack claimed the lives of 40 soldiers and left many other injured.

Adil Ahmad Dar, the 22-year old terrorist who was driving the explosive filled car also died on the spot. He was reportedly arrested six times by the authorities before the attacks but was released every time without any charges.

India replied to the cowardly attack by carrying out preemptive strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp on 26 February. Twelve Mirage 2000 jets of the Indian Air Force crossed the LOC and destroyed terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan killing reportedly 300 and 350 terrorists.

India will never forget the supreme sacrifice of the 40 courageous CRPF soldiers. Moreover, the befitting reply India gave to Pakistan and the International support India has been able to gather after the strikes has played a major role in reducing terror activities in the valley.