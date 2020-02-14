Pulwama Attack: A year on, questions that remain unanswered

Well, even a year after the Pulwama terror attack, the National Investigation A gency (NIA) has failed to trace the source of the explosives used by the sucide bomber that killed 40 CRDPF personnel.

However, two suspects Mudasir Ahmed Khan and Sajjad Bhat were killed in encounter with the J&K security forces in March and June respectively last year. Hence, NIA could not file a charge sheet against the suspects to take the probe forward. Since the suspects were killed, NIA official said, it is difficult to gather technical evidence to understand the conspiracy of the attackers.

The initial probe stated that the vehicle was first sold in 2011 and resold several times before Sajjad Bhat bought it on February 4, 2019. NIA also said that Mudasir Khan has arranged the explosives before the attack.

A senior government officer had said that the explosives were warfare ammunition that are found in military stores, reported The Hindu.

Another reason why tracing the source of explosives is difficult is that the engine block of the vehicle was blown apart after the car rammed into the CRPF vehicle.

Moreover, only burnt residues were found at the site, said the NIA official. "Had we recovered samples from a bomb that had not exploded, then tracing the source would have been easier on the basis of its composition and usage pattern," the official added.

How was car arranged?

An official spokesman said the NIA had identified the vehicle and its owner after piecing together remnants of the car recovered from the scene of the blast.

The NIA investigators, with the help of forensic experts, identified that the vehicle used in the blast was a Maruti Eeco. The vehicle was first sold to Mudasir Khan in 2011, and subsequently it changed hands seven times and finally reached Sajjad Bhat, a resident of Bijbehara in south Kashmir.

The vehicle was purchased on February 4.

The NIA officials said that the bomber’s vehicle was loaded with about 25 kgs of RDX stored in a container.

However, sources in CRPF said that around 60 kg of powerful RDX was detonated in one of the worst attacks in decades and not 350 kg, as the initial reports had suggested. Also, it appears that the RDX was brought into Valley in small doses over a period of time. Incidentally, it was laden in a sedan, not an SUV.

Was Davinder Singh involved?