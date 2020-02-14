'Salute to brave soldiers': #BlackDay trends on Twitter in memory of Pulwama martyrs

Today, February 14 marks first anniversary of a gruesome Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF jawans. As the nation mourns and honours the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers, #BlackDay trended on Twitter.

It was around 3:00 pm on this day, last year when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into the Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted by the suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district. Tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after the convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack.

On the anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, netizens took to Twitter to express how they felt about the attack, after which #BlackDay started trending on Twitter.

Here's what Twitterati had to say: