'Your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable': PM Modi lauds Omar Abdullah for avoiding gathering on uncle's death

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Omar Abdullah's uncle and also lauded former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister for avoiding large gathering on uncle's death.
PM Modi in a tweet said, "Condolences to you and the entire family, Omar Abdullah. May his soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, your call to avoid any large gathering is appreciable and will strengthen India’s fight against COVID-19."
Later, Omar Abdullah thanked PM Modi for his condolences. "My family joins me in thanking you very much for your message of condolence jenab. Your prayers for the departed soul are much appreciated," Abdullah said.
Abdullah on Sunday shared that his uncle Mohd Ali Mattoo has passed away after a brief illness. "At this difficult time the family appeals to everyone to respect the guidelines to not gather either at his residence or the graveyard. Your prayers from your homes will give peace to his soul."
Abdullah was detained on August 5, 2109, just before the government scrapped provisions of Article 370 on Kashmir, and released on March 23. India has been under a lockdown from March 23 midnight due to coronavirus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)