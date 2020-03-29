Quarantine expert Omar Abdullah has a lot of 'survival tips' based on personal experience

Staying home for days on an end was a dream come true for many, something we have all wished for at some or the other point in time. Well, at least until it actually happened.
On Wednesday, India went into a nearly absolute lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. People are being strongly discouraged from leaving their houses and all outlets save those providing essential services have been shut.
Now to be fair, this isn't an option for everyone. Doctors and others working in the health sector continue to put their lives on the line to fight the virus, while essential personnel such as the police, those providing food and other essential items, and so on continue to work. Nor does being home mean that you are doing nothing.
Nonetheless, the solitude may get to you after a day or two. Ennui sets in and anxious thoughts may crowd your head.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has lived through every stage. While many of us have been cowed by the prospect of a 21 day lockdown, Abdullah recently spent 232 days in detention, nearly 8 months.
"If anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order," he had written on Twitter after being released.
Seemingly, he received an affirmative response, and has since shared a few of the tricks that he had employed while captive at the Hari Niwas Sub-Jail.
The first step, as per Abdullah, is to establish a routine and then stick to it.
"In all the months I was in HNSJ (Hari Niwas Sub-Jail) I stuck to a routine as though it were carved in stone. The routine gave me a sense of purpose and stopped me feeling aimless or lost,"' he recounted.
The second point, Abdullah said, was to exercise frequently and repeatedly.
"I can’t emphasise this point enough. I was fortunate to have space and access to the grounds in HNSJ to get outside but even when the weather didn’t permit I exercised indoors - walking in the corridor, up and down the stairs or just endless burpees," he wrote.
He also added that he had used apps where he had earlier downloaded workouts. "Nike Training Club and Fitbod (both on iOS and probably Android as well) were great for workouts of varying intensity and equipment levels," he added.
While these updates had been posted a few days ago, on Sunday Abdullah took to Twitter to talk about anxiety.
"Day 5: By now anxiety is a major problem," he wrote.
And many might be able to relate to his description of feeling "claustrophobic or trapped in an open room".
Fresh air, he added had really helped. "Deep breaths near an open window," he advised.
Another suggestion was the use of apps such as Headspace and Calm, or simply soft music and deep breathing.
