Quarantine expert Omar Abdullah has a lot of 'survival tips' based on personal experience

On Wednesday, India went into a nearly absolute lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. People are being strongly discouraged from leaving their houses and all outlets save those providing essential services have been shut.

Now to be fair, this isn't an option for everyone. Doctors and others working in the health sector continue to put their lives on the line to fight the virus, while essential personnel such as the police, those providing food and other essential items, and so on continue to work. Nor does being home mean that you are doing nothing.

Nonetheless, the solitude may get to you after a day or two. Ennui sets in and anxious thoughts may crowd your head.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah has lived through every stage. While many of us have been cowed by the prospect of a 21 day lockdown, Abdullah recently spent 232 days in detention, nearly 8 months.

"If anyone wants tips on surviving quarantine or a lock down I have months of experience at my disposal, perhaps a blog is in order," he had written on Twitter after being released.

Seemingly, he received an affirmative response, and has since shared a few of the tricks that he had employed while captive at the Hari Niwas Sub-Jail.