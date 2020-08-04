'You are defaming prostitutes': Twitter reacts to Ram Gopal Verma's new film title on Arnab Goswami

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma had netizens scroll up twice when he went on a Twitter rant against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.
Verma slammed Goswami for his take on the entertainment industry owing to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and further announced that he will be making a film on the latter, in which he 'will take the clothes off his facade.'
He wrote, “I for one am feeling very strongly about this and I decided to make a film on #ArnabGoswami in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats.”
“My film on him is titled “ARNAB” THE NEWS PROSTITUTE After extensively studying him I mulled on whether the tagline should be The News Pimp or The News Prostitute though both are relevant I finally settled on prostitute for its sound,” he added.
Twitter witnessed the hashtag #ArnabTheNewsProstitute trending, and churned out reactions around the same.
One user wrote, "Then you are defaming prostitutes. Prostitutes are decent human beings selling their body to make a living but Arnab sells his soul, not body. Please change the tagline, make it "Arnab" THE VULTURE."
"Rgv will prove himself as an idiot if he goes to an interview with arnab,,, not just arnab any good journalist. He is only making flop films and arnab is fighting for truth. Floppers dont win," added another.
Here are some of the reactions.
