'You are defaming prostitutes': Twitter reacts to Ram Gopal Verma's new film title on Arnab Goswami

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma had netizens scroll up twice when he went on a Twitter rant against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

Verma slammed Goswami for his take on the entertainment industry owing to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and further announced that he will be making a film on the latter, in which he 'will take the clothes off his facade.'

He wrote, “I for one am feeling very strongly about this and I decided to make a film on #ArnabGoswami in which I will take the clothes off his facade and make him naked exposing the lengths and breadths of all his vital corrupt stats.”