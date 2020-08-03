Ram Gopal Varma to make a film on journalist Arnab Goswami, 'take clothes off his facade'

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been holding several panel discussions on its prime time, discussing 'Bollywood lobby' and Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. From Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to South actress Kasthuri Shankar, he has invited several panellists over the last few weeks. On Monday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma launched a Twitter thread on the journalist and lashed out at him for 'talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way.'
He tweeted, "Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections ,it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not?"
Speaking about the news anchor's comments about the tragic and untimely deaths in Bollywood, he wrote, "It beats me in what dumb way #ArnabGoswami can combine the deaths of Divya Bharthi,Jiah khan, Sridevi and Sushant into one case and claim that the murderer is Bollywood..incidentally the 4 deaths happened over a span of nearly 25 years."
"And in all the four cases of Divya, Jiah, Sridevi and Sushant there were completely different people and circumstances ..But in Arnab’s mind they are all one and had been killed by an entity called Bollywood," he added in another tweet.
Varma also urged filmmaker Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and other Bollywood stars to speak up against Goswami.
He tweeted, "And why the hell are you guys #AdityaChopra , @karanjoha, @MaeshNBhatt, @iamsrk, @BeingSalmanKhan and so many others are so scared of the barking #ArnabGoswami that u are hiding under the tables of ur plush offices???"
"Like Edmund burke said 'For evil to triumph, it only takes few good men to be silent' and Arnab is EVIL for all the country’s television viewers ..The fact that he shouts out such malicious lies about the industry proves that he might be actually as wrong in every other issue," he wrote.
Here are his other tweets:
RGV also announced that he will be making a film on Arnab Goswami, in which he 'will take the clothes off his facade.'
