Ram Gopal Varma to make a film on journalist Arnab Goswami, 'take clothes off his facade'

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been holding several panel discussions on its prime time, discussing 'Bollywood lobby' and Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. From Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut to South actress Kasthuri Shankar, he has invited several panellists over the last few weeks. On Monday, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma launched a Twitter thread on the journalist and lashed out at him for 'talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way.'

He tweeted, "Was shocked to see #ArnabGoswami talking about Bollywood in such a horrible way ..He calls it the dirtiest industry ever with criminal connections ,it’s full of Rapists, gangsters, sexual exploiters and what not?"