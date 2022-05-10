Yogi Adityanath govt to open exclusive office for Mumbaikars who hail from UP

Mumbai: The Yogi government has given a post poll gift to Mumbaikars who hail from Uttar Pradesh.

The UP government has decided to open an exclusive office for its own people living in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. This office would provide necessary help to Mumbaikars of UP willing to invest in their own state besides safeguarding their interest and providing social security.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, Dr Navneet Sehgal, the office would work for the people of UP living in Mumbai and other cities of Maharashtra. It would help in preparing conducive business atmosphere for Mumbaikars of UP who are willing to invest here. Besides, it would also safeguard the interest of the lakhs of workers of UP working in the unorganized sectors of Mumbai. He said that with the opening of this office the people of UP living in Mumbai need not to approach the government offices of their respective districts for petty works.

The officials in UP government said that 1.84 crore population of Mumbai consists of 50 to 60 lakh north Indians and most of them are from this state. The people of UP are employed largely in the films, IT, Transport, small business and factories. Besides a large number of them are employed in the unorganized sectors.

The proposed office would also help in providing jobs to the people willing to come back to UP. Besides, it would also help those willing to start business of their own in UP.

Soon after becoming CM of UP for the second time, Yogi Adityanath had travelled various districts and met people there. He was apprised about necessity of such office in Mumbai which could help people of UP in case of need. After this, the UP CM decided to open an exclusive office in Mumbai.

