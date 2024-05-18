Mamata Fixes Slipper With Safety Pin, LoP Calls It ‘Drama’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: While speaking at an election campaign, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s slippers got worn out and she after fixing it with a safety pin also danced with the tribal women at Jhargram.

“My slippers are worn out due to all the walking that I do. It’s nobody’s fault. The slippers have lasted longer than anticipated,” said Mamata while fixing it on her own.

Countering the incident, Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said, “I have revealed that initially she used to wear Ajanta slippers and now branded slippers for which the drama was staged.”

Taking further jibe on the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments from Haldia’s campaign on Thursday, Adhikari said that he pledges to make Mamata Banerjee ‘former’ Chief Minister.

“She didn’t say the candidate's name for whom she was campaigning. She just spoke about a ‘gaddar’ (traitor). I have defeated her from Nandigram Assembly seat in the 2021 Assembly election. That is her pain. She said that the traitor was not there in TMC when it was born. This time she will get a befitting answer on the counting day. I promise that I will make her a former Chief Minister,” added Adhikari.