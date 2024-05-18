 ECI Issues Show-Causes Notice To Abhijit Gangopadhyay For His Comments On WB CM Mamata Banerjee
Terming the comment as ‘bad taste’ and violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the poll panel has asked Gangopadhyay to respond by May 20.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
article-image
Abhijit Gangopadhyay |

Kolkata: Following Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s complaint, Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday had issued show cause notice to former Justice and BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay over his comments about Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Terming the comment as ‘bad taste’ and violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the poll panel has asked Gangopadhyay to respond by May 20.

The Election Commission also mentioned that if Gangopadhyay fails to respond within the stipulated time, then the poll panel will take action against him.

TMC in his complaint has mentioned that Gangopadhyay during his election campaign has said, “Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you're getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes.”

Several purported videos of Sandeshkhali went viral for the last few days and in one of such videos Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mandal president Gangadhar Koyal was heard saying that ‘money was given to women to stage rape allegations’.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “After the videos went viral, TMC claimed that Rs. 2000 was given to the women for staging drama, we (TMC) did not say that the women were bought in that amount. The counter comments of Gangopadhyay is very derogatory about the only woman Chief Minister in the country.”

