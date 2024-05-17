My Arrest Won’t Make Any Difference, Every AAP Worker Is Kejriwal: Delhi CM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | X

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday tore into BJP saying that while the latter thought that by arresting him, it would finish AAP but his arrest was not going to make any difference to the party because every AAP worker is Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, who along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann addressed the party leaders and workers in Amritsar and discussed the election strategies, said that the AAP was a family and when trouble comes in a family, everyone comes together. ``You also did the same, you all came together. This sent a message to them that arresting one Kejriwal will not work. Every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party is Kejriwal’’, he said.

He said that the BJP tried everything to break him in jail. ``……they stopped my insulin in the jail. Due to which my sugar level increased a lot. If a person's sugar level remains high for a long time, then his liver and kidney can also get damaged. But the Supreme Court showed mercy on me and granted me bail for 21 days. Now, in these 21 days, I will work every moment to eliminate this dictatorial government from our country’’, he held.

Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers to work hard so that the party won all 13 seats in Punjab. ``On June 4, the day of election results, I will be in jail but I will watch the election results on TV. I am fully confident that you will not disappoint me’’, he added.

Mann in his address on the occasion, exhorted workers to devote these 12-13 days to Punjab. He said that these 21 days would prove to be very dangerous for ``dictators’’ because Arvind Kejriwal was a tireless and brave leader.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Kejriwal along with Mann and party Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also paid obeisance at Bhagwan Sri Valmiki Teerath S'than; on Thursday, the AAP leaders bowed heads at Golden temple and Durgiana Mandir.