Three members of a gang that targeted women and senior citizens to snatch gold jewellery have been arrested, a police official said on Monday.

The accused are residents of Deonar and Govandi; they had last week snatched a gold chain worth Rs 1 lakh from an 83-year-old woman.

A police official said that their modus operandi was to travel in an autorickshaw with a fake number plate, and the police scanned CCTV footage extensively to nab them within 12 hours.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:52 AM IST